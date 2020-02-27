Report: Driver flees fuel pump after filling tank with 222 gallons of diesel in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A report for theft has been taken after a driver took off without paying for 222 gallons of gas.
According to an Abilene Police Department (APD) incident report, a convenience store in the 2100 block of W. Stamford Street reported a fuel drive off between 4-4:15 Wednesday afternoon.
The report states that about 222 gallons of diesel were taken without rendering payment.
The make and model of the vehicle was not listed on the report.
The value of the stolen diesel is listed at $568.08.
