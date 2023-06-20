LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were jailed in Lubbock and accused of traveling across state lines with the intention of trafficking a child for prostitution, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Sarah Gonzales, 25, and Jaelind Fountaine, 26, were both arrested on June 15.

Federal court records said the two conspired to transport and solicit a child under the age of 18-years-old to “engage in a commercial sex act.” This happened in Texas and New Mexico from January 15 to March 5, according to court documents.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, BigCountryHomepage, previously reported that Fountaine and Gonzales were arrested near Interstate 20 after a child was recovered during a human trafficking investigation at an Abilene motel in March.

Gonzales and Fountaine were each indicted on Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Sex Trafficking and Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Interstate Transportation to Engage in Prostitution and two other related charges.

Three other suspects were previously listed with similar charges, but they had not yet been indicted at the time this article was written. EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as the case moves forward.

As of Tuesday, Gonzales and Fountaine remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on federal detainers.

Note: Online jail records spelled Gonzales’s first name as “Sara” while federal court records spelled it as “Sarah.”