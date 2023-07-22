EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy died while in the line of duty late Friday.

According to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, Deputies with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic fight in progress at a residence located near Highway 183 between Cisco and Rising Star.

As the first member of law enforcement to arrive on the scene, Deputy David Bosecker immediately began receiving gunfire from the suspect. Deputy Bosecker was struck and fatally wounded.

Upon the arrival of several units, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody to the Stephens County Jail where he was charged with Capitol Murder. No other injuries were reported from the officer-involved shooting. This is an active investigation led by the Texas Rangers.

Deputy Bosecker had been in law enforcement for over 21 years and was a master peace officer. He began his law enforcement career in Wise County as a deputy before joining the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Bosecker would later become a Game Warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife and a Police Officer for the Comanche Police Department. Bosecker’s law enforcement career would lead him to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office as a Sheriff’s Deputy in 2021. Bosecker would also work part-time for the Cisco Police Department as a marine enforcement officer.