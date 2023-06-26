BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Jail reported the death of an inmate Monday, but has not released a cause of death.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a 47-year-old woman was found around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in her bunk, unresponsive.

Jail staff as well as first responders did make attempts to revive the inmate, as according to BCSO, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

BCSO deputies began a preliminary investigation, but the case was quickly turned over to the Texas Rangers with the Department of Public Safety. BCSO said the rangers responded immediately to the request.

“We will not speculate on the cause of death,” said BCSO in its press release, but an autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if new information becomes available.