Report: Man arrested with 65 pounds of marijuana in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a man Tuesday who was allegedly found with more than 60 pounds of marijuana.

According to an APD arrest report, officers stopped a vehicle around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Grape Street for failing to signal while making a lane change.

Officers requested a K-9, which alerted police to the possible presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle yielded four large bags containing a total of around 65 pounds of marijuana, according to the report.

The driver, who police say was identified as Gary D. Lindley, Jr., was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail, where he was charged with possession of marijuana (50-500 pounds), a second degree felony.