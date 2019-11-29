Report: Man enters Abilene woman’s backyard, chokes her with bungee cord

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An investigation is underway after a man reportedly assaulted a woman after entering her backyard.

According to an Abilene police incident report, a man entered the backyard of a woman’s residence near Scarborough Park around 3 p.m. Wednesday and wrapped a small bungee cord around her neck to where she was unable to breathe.

The report states that the suspect possibly had a knife, and the woman had small cuts on her.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Abilene police.

