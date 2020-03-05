Report: Police respond to Ballinger hostage situation involving small child

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are responding to a reported hostage situation in Ballinger.

According to a social media post by BallingerNews.com, the hostage situation is at 5th and Eubank, and involves a suicidal person and a small child.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

Several law enforcement agencies are responding, including Ballinger police, Abilene police, the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, according to the post.

