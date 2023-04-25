HOUSTON (KIAH) – Several local county health departments are among the best and worst in Texas.

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its annual County Health Rankings Report, which evaluates the civic health and health equity progress of counties across the United States.

The 2023 County Health Rankings National Findings Report shows Fort Bend County coming in at second out of 244 Texas counties. Montgomery County was ranked 10th, and Brazoria County was ranked 14th.

Meanwhile, Harris County ranks 31st – up from 34th in 2022. One of the lowest ranking counties in our area is San Jacinto County at No. 207.

Collin County takes the top spot in the state, with Denton County ranked second and Williamson County ranked third. Hays County was ranked fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 is Rockwall, Kendall, Travis, Hemphill and Montgomery counties.

To see how your county did, go to the CountyHealthRankings.org.