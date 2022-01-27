ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The roads in the City of Abilene have been labeled as “poor” by a consulting firm after an evaluation of paved surfaces in the Key City, and have only gotten worse in the last five years.

On a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 being the worst and 100 being the best, Abilene was given a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) of 46, down from a 50 in 2016. According to the scale, 46 is poor.

The Abilene City Council heard a report Thursday stating that if everything stays the same, including the $6.6 million street budget from the road maintenance fee on residents’ water bills, the PCI will drop to a 36, placing Abilene in the “very poor” category.

The report also said a bond will be necessary to maintain and improve road conditions in Abilene. Four scenarios presented to the council included bonds ranging from $50-$100 million over 5-7 years.

A fifth scenario proposed the $6.6 million street budget plus 30% per year and a $100 million bond over 7 years.

Aside from bond proposals, the report said it would be beneficial to increase the street maintenance fee that appears on residents’ water bills.

No action was taken, and voters would have to approve any bond proposals in an election.