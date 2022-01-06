Report: Rent in Abilene increased by 7% in 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Apartment List: Graph of Abilene Rent Growth Over Past 12 Months, Jan. 2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene’s rent fell at a higher rate in December than that of the national average, the city saw higher prices overall for the year of 2021.

According to a report by a Housing Economist with Apartment List, rents in Abilene decreased 1.5% in December, better than the 0.2% decrease seen on the national average.

“Across the nation, rent prices fell 0.2% last month, representing the country’s first measurable price decline since 2020,” Housing Economist, Chris Salviati said.

In the report, Salviati included that year-over-year rent growth in Abilene is at 6.7% right now, compared to 0% from this time last year.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, Abilene rents ticked upwards by 1.6%

The Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Abilene stands at $871, whereas the average two-bedroom will run $1,143.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration