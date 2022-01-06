Report: Rent in Abilene increased by 7% in 2021

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene’s rent fell at a higher rate in December than that of the national average, the city saw higher prices overall for the year of 2021.

According to a report by a Housing Economist with Apartment List, rents in Abilene decreased 1.5% in December, better than the 0.2% decrease seen on the national average.

“Across the nation, rent prices fell 0.2% last month, representing the country’s first measurable price decline since 2020,” Housing Economist, Chris Salviati said.

In the report, Salviati included that year-over-year rent growth in Abilene is at 6.7% right now, compared to 0% from this time last year.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, Abilene rents ticked upwards by 1.6%

The Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Abilene stands at $871, whereas the average two-bedroom will run $1,143.