Report: Suspect in custody after Runnels County murder

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The person accused of a murder in Winters is now in police custody, according to a report from the Runnels County Register.

The murder was a family violence situation, the newspaper reported.

It happened sometime the night of Tuesday/Wednesday in the 500 block of East Broadway.

Additionally, the police chief told the newspaper there had been 911 calls from the home but none of them involved the victim of the homicide.

The identities of both the victim and suspect were not immediately released.

KTAB/KRBC calls to Winters police were not answered.