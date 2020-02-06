Breaking News
Report: Texas cop shot man in ‘altercation of some sort’

News

by: By JAKE BLEIBERG

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, that the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A police report says a Texas officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had “an altercation of some sort.”

The report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office says Temple officer Carmen DeCruz tried to pull Michael Dean over for speeding on the night of Dec. 2.

The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued.” 

The report does not detail what proceeded the shooting but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle.”

The Texas Rangers say they are still investigating.

