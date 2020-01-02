Report: Texas man not armed when killed by police officer

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, that the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A report that police in Temple, Texas filed with the state’s attorney general says a man who was fatally shot last month by an officer didn’t have a weapon.

Police have released little information since the Dec. 2 shooting in Temple, about 70 miles northeast of Austin.

Police have said Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot 28-year-old Michael Dean, but haven’t said what led DeCruz to open fire.

According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the report was filed Monday with the Texas attorney general’s office, which compiles information on officer-involved shootings across the state.

The report gives basic information but doesn’t provide a narrative.