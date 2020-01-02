Report: Texas man not armed when killed by police officer

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A report that police in Temple, Texas filed with the state’s attorney general says a man who was fatally shot last month by an officer didn’t have a weapon.
Police have released little information since the Dec. 2 shooting in Temple, about 70 miles northeast of Austin.
Police have said Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot 28-year-old Michael Dean, but haven’t said what led DeCruz to open fire.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the report was filed Monday with the Texas attorney general’s office, which compiles information on officer-involved shootings across the state.
The report gives basic information but doesn’t provide a narrative.