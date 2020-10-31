Reported coronavirus cases in Texas surpasses 900,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Texas health department has surpassed 900,000 since the pandemic began and more than 18,000 people have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials on Saturday reported 6,845 new cases and 90 additional deaths to bring the totals to 900,596 cases and 18,024 who have died.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.