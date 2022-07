ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Reproductive Rights Rally and March is set in Abilene for Saturday, July 2.

Taking place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Everman Park, rallygoers will advocate for women’s reproductive rights.

The rally comes a week after Roe v. Wade was overturned in the U.S. and about a year after Texas came out with tougher abortion laws.