ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After BigCountryHomepage put out a story Thursday about an Abilene woman missing her Emotional Support Animal (ESA), a beloved dog named Koda, Rescue the Animals reached out to us to help find him. The organization is even offering a reward.

Koda went missing in North Abilene around March 6 while his handler, Taylor Lopez, was in a Dallas hospital for kidney transplant failure.

Nearly two months later, Lopez is still searching.

After hearing Lopez’s pleas, Rescue the Animals told KTAB/KRBC it’s offering a $300 ‘no questions asked’ reward for Koda’s return. You can call (325) 698-7722 or follow this link to email them. This $300 reward is separate from Lopez’s offered reward of $1,000.