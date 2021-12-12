Resident evacuated in early morning Over Place Area housefire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An early morning housefire was fought Sunday in the Over Place Area, according to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD).

AFD responded to the housefire around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, in the 1800 block of Sewell Street, to find the home heavily engulfed in flames.

A resident was home at the time of the fire, according to AFD, and was able to exit the home. Out of caution, they were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Fire crews were able to control and quickly put out the fire, but the home sustained heavy fire and water damage.

AFD reports estimated damages in the amount of $40,000.

The residential fire is under investigation at this time, and the cause is unknown.