ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house in central Abilene caught on fire Friday night.

On January 5, crews responded to the 2200 block of Russell Avenue for a residential fire. According to a witness, while she was sitting in her car nearby, she noticed smoke billowing out of a house. She then heard a woman screaming for help and immediately dialed 911.

She witnessed people coming out of the house and breaking the windows in an attempt to rescue animals that were inside. The witness saw two dogs emerge from the house, but she wasn’t sure if more pets were still trapped inside.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the Abilene Fire Department and will update as new information becomes available.