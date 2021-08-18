Residents cleaning up after flash flooding in Callahan Co.

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rain over Callahan County brought flash flooding to a few of its towns. Clyde Police and City staffers spent most of the day blocking off flooded roads and trying tirelessly to clear blocked drainage paths.

Drainage ditch on North 4th and Maple overrun

While the city dealt with the roads, citizens helped each other clean up what mess the storms brought on. Tonya Flass has lived in south Clyde for 5 years, and she says when rain comes as quickly as it did, flooding like this is par for the course.

“We have to climb over the other side to get out sometimes just because we can’t walk through the front yard some days,” says Flass.

“When it rains it can get pretty bad most of the time. Down the street where it’s blocked off, it can get up to four inches. It’s crazy,” says Flass’ son Roy Jalomo.

But it wasn’t the deep waters that had Flass concerned, it was the tree in her front yard that was taken down by the storm. Luckily for her, help is never more than a block away in Clyde as her friends and neighbors came to help uproot the damaged tree and mend her fence.

Tonya readies to uproot the tree

“Love thy neighbor, help thy neighbor, that’s where we’re at,” Flass commented.

While she is happy for the extra hands, Flass says it will be difficult to see the tree removed as it was the backdrop to her wedding just one year ago, her husband sadly passing away since that time.

“You don’t become a single parent and not figure out stuff on your own, or call in reinforcements like these guys,” Flass said while gesturing to her neighbors.

The Clyde mayor said he was not surprised to see his city coming together in a time of need, stating it reminded him of the February Freeze, during which the citizens brought food, firewood, and drinks to the water plant all night to help thaw the city’s water main.

Chief of Police Robert Dalton says the real danger came near I-20. Motorists were getting themselves stuck and stranded attempting to pass through high water over the access roads. The Police department had to rescue four stranded drivers from the waters throughout the day.

North 1st street drainage ditch

No injuries were reported.