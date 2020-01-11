Residents evacuated as crews battle South Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews responded to a fire in an Abilene apartment Friday night.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Wind Chase Village apartments on in the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road.

Six units from the Abilene Fire Department responded to the call, and residents were evacuated from the building.

The fire started in a heating unit, and was contained to one downstairs apartment, but four units sustained smoke damage, officials at the scene say.

One occupant is receiving medical treatment, but she is expected to recover.

There were no other reported injuries.