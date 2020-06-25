Goldthwaite residents stand guard at confederate monument after protest rumor seen on Facebook

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Some Goldthwaite residents have taken it upon themselves to protect a confederate statue this week.

“I understand slavery was an issue in America 200 years ago, but the answer to that is not to tear it down,” said Michael Scott, who was guarding the statue.

But with escalating tensions nationwide, a confederate statue stands at the center of this controversy. Scott said he’d been guarding the statue since Wednesday.

“I’d seen a post on Facebook that said there was going to be protesters coming to protest the monuments,” he said.

Scott said he and others in Goldthwaite couldn’t see protests in their town going the direction some others have gone across the nation.

“So, the only reason I’m here is to prevent anybody from tearing anything down or defacing anything,” he said. “If the county sees fit to vote to take these down, I’ve got no problem with that, they can put them in a museum.”

Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds said a Facebook post is what caused the whole ordeal.

“So, it was basically a rumor that got taken way out of hand, and it’s gotten some of the locals riled up,” Hammonds said.

The sheriff says they are taking it seriously and have plans of protection in place, but there’s no clear sign that protesters might show up.

“Who knows? I don’t know,” Scott said. “We’ll definitely be here for the next few days.”

Scott said they are currently sitting out in 4 hour shifts to protect the monument.