Residents still recovering after Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Residents of the Maison Blanche apartment complex woke up to the smell of smoke around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with many residents and Abilene police officers going door-to-door to make sure everyone was out of the building.

The first day of recovery is done now for those impacted by the fire, but it’s been an all-day ordeal that won’t be over anytime soon.

However, the Key City is stepping up once again to help neighbors after tragedy.

“It’s not over yet,” Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Investigator Richard Fuentes says.

It was a long day for Abilene firefighters and the residents of the Maison Blanche apartments.

“It sounded like a tire pop, so I looked out and saw smoke coming out of the porch. That was probably 8 minutes before they started evacuating people,” Maison Blanche resident Andrew Emmert says.

Andrew Emmert made four trips into his apartment, saving what he could from the flames, thankful he got out safely.

“We got lucky,” Emmert says.

As the sun rose Wednesday morning, so did helping hands, stepping up to help victims recover.

The Red Cross was on scene about one hour after the fire was called in, giving the displaced small comforts as they watched their homes go up in smoke.

“We started handing out coffee, and water, and snacks,” says Kari Hennagin, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Texas Big Country Chapter.

Hennagin says this is exactly what she and other staff members are here to do.

“People are stunned, they’re kind of lost and we’re able to give that comfort and help guide them through this process so that they actually have someone to trust to be there,” she says.

Augusta Realtors is the company that manages the impacted apartments, and they also vowed to help the victims of Wednesday’s fire, saying they will work to rehouse the residents that have been displaced from their homes.

Richard Fuentes is one of the investigators trying to find out just how the fire started.

“It’s still undetermined at this time” Fuentes says.

As he and his teammates look for the cause, they urge everyone to be cautious and take note of fire-preventing measures in their own homes.

“The gentleman, luckily, he was awake when the fire started in his apartment. That’s usually not the case. A fire alarm could have prevented that,” Fuentes said.

AFD recommends that everyone check their smoke detectors regularly and keep careful watch over things like space heaters and candles.