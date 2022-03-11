ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A new home goods retail store has opened in Abilene.

Conn’s HomePlus opened a location in southwest Abilene Friday morning.

According to a news release, Conn’s HomePlus sells furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics.

“We are thrilled to expand to the Abilene area offering our products and services to a new Texas community. This expansion proves the brand’s continued momentum, which is the direct result of our loyal customers who have supported Conn’s HomePlus for the last 132 years,” Conn’s HomePlus CEO and President Chandra Holt said in a news release.

The Abilene location makes 159 Conn’s stores across 15 states, including more than 70 in Texas, according to the news release.

Conn’s HomePlus in Abilene is located in the Shops of Abilene 3725 Catclaw Drive.

For more information on Conn’s HomePlus, visit http://www.conns.com.