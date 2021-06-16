Retired mechanic spends his days bringing his childhood dreams to life

POTOSI Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Aliens, fast cars, and a pump station all his own were once dreams of former U.S. postal service mechanic Ronnie Underwood.

But what once existed only in fantasy, Ronnie took to his shop and made a reality.

Alien and Spaceship in the daytime

“You think about these things all through your childhood when you’re growing up but you never have time to do any of it. But once a man retires it seems like all you have is time as long as you have your health to do it. Well I’m pretty healthy so I’ll dream up something. and come out in this shop and put it together.” Says Underwood.

A spaceship and alien from beyond the stars now adorn the roof of the Underwood’s shop. An idea he says came to him back in the mid-90’s when he spent his days racing cars.

Alien and Spaceship at night

“We were coming through Roswell New Mexico and a big lightning storm came up and It lit up the whole country side. The guy next to me asked if I had ever heard of the Roswell incident and I said no.” commented Underwood.

That conversation laid dormant until just a few months ago when Ronnie filled that memory out with hard work, metal, and some LED lights.

But that’s only Ronnie’s most recent endeavor.

Ronnie’s self built old-timey Pump station and Rat-rod

“I’m always building stuff like you see on pickers, American pickers. and i like collecting old signs, i guess you could say I’m stuck in the 50s.” Said Underwood.

His back yard is home to an old-timey Pump station he built out of reclaimed barn wood. His functioning rat-rod ‘Harlee’s Ice Cream Parlor’ sits just in front. Though this one is one of many hes had a hand in, all of which were shown at charity car shows supporting noble causes.

But before he was winning car shows and bringing his visions to life, Ronnie kept a bass line running in two different west Texas bands.

His group Ronnie Underwood and the Texas hat band even had one of their singles, ‘Hearts are like a flame’ chart. Though they never made it big time.

“People would ask me how my record was doing and I’d say they’re selling like hot cakes. I had three for breakfast this morning” Says Underwood.

Ronnie says he’s always followed his interests which is why you might see an extra-terrestrial craft lighting up the Potosi sky from 9pm-11pm most nights.

“When I retired, I needed something to do other than the regular jobs I had to do. And I wanted something to do that I wanted to do.” he said.

It’s a way of living that’s treated him well, and one he’d recommend to just about anyone.

“Don’t sit back and say I wished I’d a done it. If there’s something in life you want to do. Life is short. Go do it. Go pursue your dream” He remarked.