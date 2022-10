Abilene Police Department via Facebook: APD searches for convenience store robbery suspect with large firearm (Oct. 13, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a convenience store robbery suspect who held a large firearm in surveillance video footage.

In a Facebook post, APD said this suspect was holding up a convenience store Thursday night.

To report, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.