ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on more than a dozen catfish that were dumped on the banks of Kirby Lake in Abilene.

Texas Game Wardens were made aware of the fish dump on July 11.

They are now seeking to arrest the suspect or suspects involved in this illegal activity.

Anyone with information on the dumped fish is asked to contact Operation Game Theif at 1(800)792-4263 to leave a tip.