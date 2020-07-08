Ribbon cutting celebrates upgrades to Minter Park in Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A ribbon cutting in Downtown Abilene unveiled upgrades to Vera Hall Minter Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The desire to upgrade fixtures in Downtown Abilene is one that exists and continues to influence change in the city, Mayor Anthony Williams says the renovations to Minter Park are a step in achieving that ongoing goal.

“We’ve had a 30-40 year conversation about elevating Downtown Abilene. I think today’s event is a microcosm of what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Mayor Williams.

The various civic agencies and neighborhood committee members that made the new water curtain feature and sitting area possible were all in attendance Tuesday including members of the Minter family.

This latest project is one Mayor Williams says he hopes inspire others to make the heart of the city a true destination.

“I hope this just provides encouragement and inspiration and motivation for others to invest in our community,” said Mayor Williams.