Ricks’ clutch play helps Wildcats best Bears in OT

CONWAY, Ark.— Payten Ricks put together one of the finest performances of his career on Saturday evening as he helped lead the Wildcats back from an early first half deficit and on to an overtime victory over Central Arkansas. The Wildcats started the game with a defensive clinic, holding the Bears scoreless for the first four and a half minutes of the game. UCA would punch back going on a 16-0 run and pushing their lead to 16-6. The Bears would lead by as many as 13 but solid defensive and a clutch performance from Ricks allowed the Wildcats to force overtime and earn the late OT win, 70-69.