Riley’s continued improvement is helping the Cooper offense grow

The Cooper Cougars started district play with a loss.

The Cougars fell behind 19-0 in the first half to Justin Northwest on Friday night and ended up falling to the Texans, 33-21.

In the loss, running back Jeremiah Riley delivered a touchdown and 78 yards rushing for Cooper in the game.

On the season, Riley has 315 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

He’s the leading rusher, and head coach Aaron Roan says he’s getting better as the season continues.

Roan said, “Jeremiah’s a different back. He’s a physical running back. He can get us some tough yards and churn his feet and fall forward and maybe turn a no gain into two. One thing that he does bring to the table is physicality. He keeps his feet churning. I’ve been pleased with the progress he’s been making. I’ve been pleased with the progress our offensive line’s been making to be able to open up some holes for him for him to be able to make a cut and get vertical in a hurry and do what he does. The progress of our run game has been good to see.”

Cooper tries to get things back on track on Friday night.

They continue District 3-5A Division I play against Granbury at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.