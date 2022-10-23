Courtesy of the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21.

Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern.

On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo provided wildfire safety prevention tips.

It said to properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off of dry grass, and avoid activities with open flames such as fireworks, burning objects and power equipment that create sparks.

The US National Service also asks for citizens to obey burn bans and evacuate if fire or smoke is coming your way or if ordered to do so by local officials.