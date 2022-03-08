ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the cost of gas has hit $4 per gallon in Abilene, local taxi companies are preparing for the impact even higher costs could take on their businesses.

Owner of Roadrunner Taxi in Abilene Henry Martin has been in the taxi business 13 years, nearly as long as the last time the longtime driver can recall gas prices rising to $4, and never this quickly.

“Almost hit $4 eleven or 12 years ago but it still took a long time to get to that. It was very gradual,” says Martin. “Not this time. Just six months ago it was only half this price.”

Martin says many companies slowly increased fares alongside the creeping price of gas several weeks ago, an action likely to continue if fuel costs keep trending upward.

“I think everybody started to raise their prices about a month or two ago when it started going up,” said Martin.

Lynkup Transportation Corp. in Abilene offers a ride sharing among its services. Part-time driver Jason Hernandez seconds the notion that a price increase could be on the horizon for his colleagues if pump prices keep rising.

“Honestly, I could see it happening where it might impact the business itself where the business has to raise its prices,” said Hernandez. “I think it’s inevitable that all businesses are going to have to raise their prices to keep us on.”

Hernandez also commutes for other business, so stopping at the pump has already proven painful for the entrepreneur this week.

“I usually fill up with $70 in my truck,” says Hernandez. “It’s only been about a week and I’ve spent $144, so that’s a big jump.”