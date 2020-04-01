Rising need for care packs introduces ‘Abilene Cares’

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) -For some families, struggling to put food on the table is a daily fight. Especially when more than 70% of the children in Abilene ISD are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

Darrin Cox Abilene ISD foster care liaison says Coronavirus has put those families in an even bigger bind. and the same care packs they are dependent on during the school year, are becoming even more invaluable.

“The numbers keep growing because people are at home,” he said. “Just like my family, were at home and we’re eating snacks, the kids are eating snacks that would last through the weekend.”

Every week during the typical school year, Abilene ISD and Love & Care ministries deliver 1,300 care packs every Friday. Since spring break, they’ve seen a 100% up tick, to 2,600 packs.

“Now we have carried everyone that was on care packs through to right now. and we’ve never done that before over the summer,” he said.

Seeing the need for fundraising increase exponentially, Bre Heinrich having a background in Abilene youth needs, reached out to local social workers and the Abilene ISD to come up with the ‘Abilene Care’s’ initiative to get extra assistance towards a problem families were dealing with before this pandemic.

“So, we have volunteers, we have community, we have different organizations that are already on the ground doing this and so,” Bre said, “what you can do is by being involved is by donating and going to Abilene Cares on GoFundMe.”

To donate and visit the Abilene Care’s GoFundMe page, click here.