Rising Star PD civilian volunteer deployed to contain riots

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A civilian volunteer from the Rising Star Police Department has been activated with the Texas Army National Guard for deployment to contain the riots breaking out throughout the state.

Sgt. Joel Crosby has been deployed to help contain violent protests and riots taking place in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Keep him in your thoughts,” said the Rising Star PD in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, Governor Abbott activated the National Guard to assist with policing the protests.

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Governor Abbott. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss.”

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas on Sunday.