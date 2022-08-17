EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight.

The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments.

It’s currently unknown exactly what caused the fire or for how long it burned.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire at this time.

Thankfully, this fire was contained to the barn, but earlier this year Rising Star and the other Eastland County departments battled a devastating wildfire that began on St. Patrick’s Day and continued for more than a week, becoming a complex of fires that burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed numerous homes and other structures in the Carbon and Gorman communities.

The Eastland County Fire Relief fund was set up to help victims in the aftermath.