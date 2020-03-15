Multiple traffic incidents on I-20 between Clyde and Baird lead to road closures, injuries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple wrecks have been reported on I-20 between Clyde and Baird, Texas.

According to Police, there have been multiple incidents in the area in the last few hours. DPS was on the scene assisting with injury crashes.

Authorities were seen diverting traffic after an incident on I-20 Westbound near FM-604 between Clyde and Baird, Texas. The east side of the road was also blocked due to a different crash by the Union Hill Overpass.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions.

This is a developing situation BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.