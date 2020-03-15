1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  37
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Multiple traffic incidents on I-20 between Clyde and Baird lead to road closures, injuries

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple wrecks have been reported on I-20 between Clyde and Baird, Texas.

According to Police, there have been multiple incidents in the area in the last few hours. DPS was on the scene assisting with injury crashes.

Authorities were seen diverting traffic after an incident on I-20 Westbound near FM-604 between Clyde and Baird, Texas. The east side of the road was also blocked due to a different crash by the Union Hill Overpass.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions.

This is a developing situation BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News