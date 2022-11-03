ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west side of FM 89.

Courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The alternate entrance to the mall will be south of the Robertson entrance, along FM 89. Traffic heading west will need to turn left or right onto FM 89. Drivers heading north will not be able to turn left and drivers heading south will not be able to turn right onto Robertson Drive.

This is in continuation of a road safety project, slated to be completed in the summer of 2024.