CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Clyde Police Department (CPD) announced road closures for its Oktoberfest starting October 14.

In a Facebook post, CPD shared which roads will be closed off for the upcoming Oktoberfest. Road closures will start October 14 and reopen on Monday, October 17.

Roads closed:

Oak Street, from North Seconds Street to North First Street

North First Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street

There is not a set time for the roads to be closed, as it depends on delivery times of event trailers and equipment. To stay updated, check out the CPD Facebook page.