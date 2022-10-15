BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be working on FM 2632 starting Monday, October 17.

While the road will remain open, TxDOT’s contractors will set traffic control throughout the pavement rehabilitation. Crews will start on October 17 and is expected to be completed summer of 2023.

TxDot will be rehabilitating the pavement surface and adding a two-foot shoulder. For updates, follow @TxDOTBWD on Twitter.

The project will be on FM 2632 between SH 279 and FM 2125. The speed limit will drop to 45 mph and traffic will be reduced to using one lane.

TxDOT said drivers are asked to use caution, obey road signs, avoid distractions and watch for equipment and crews. TxDOT also advises planning an alternative route to avoid possible delays in travel.