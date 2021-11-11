Road to Recovery: Abilene man fights to overcome 40-year meth addiction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – George Crane’s journey to Abilene can be considered unusual, to say the least.

Crane, a Cleburne, Texas native, grew up learning to play the piano from his best friend: his mother.

He wanted to make a career out of it and was considered by some to be the next great pianist.

When college approached, Crane made his decision and went to a local university to pursue a career in music, but he found himself in a world he could have never imagined.

It was the mid-1970s, in the heart of “Peace, Love and Rock and Roll,” Crane said. All his colleagues wanted to do was get high and have fun.

One night, Crane and a few friends went out, when he noticed one female friend “bouncing off the walls.”

Crane asked jokingly what she was on and if he could try some, and without hesitation, his friend offered him methamphetamine.

It was his first exposure, and the 20-year-old Crane was hooked.

“From that point on, I never stopped doing it,” Crane said.

Crane dropped out of school and went to work, knowing he could not sustain his addiction on the college student budget.

That job was short-lived, though. He was fired after being caught using the addictive drug.

From that point on, using meth was not enough. He had to sustain himself somehow, so he began dealing, which led to plenty of business from across the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

People would come from miles away to get their fix at Crane’s house.

“I went ‘Lord, how the hell did this happen?'” Crane said. “My house was busier than the drive-thru at McDonald’s.”

Months of dealing caught the attention of local law enforcement, which led to four different stays in prison.

Crane said the meth presence in prison was just as bad as the outside, but far more violence occurred behind those prison walls over the drug.

After his fourth stay in prison, which lasted almost 13 years, Crane was released on parole and was packing his bags to move back in with his mother.

However, his mother signed off to not let him come home and said he was not allowed back in the county until he got sober.

With no place to go, Crane was searching for a place to call home and remembered the 180 House in Abilene after representatives came and spoke a few months prior.

He reached out, applied, and was accepted with no knowledge of anything or anyone in Abilene.

After being picked up at 4:00 a.m., Crane thought he was on the road to recovery, but the presence of meth can be found everywhere. Even in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, 456 drug-related arrests were recorded in 2019.

During 2020 and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, APD reduced the amount of self-initiated contact in order to help prevent the spread of the virus, decreasing drug-related arrests to 312. The pandemic also slowed the transportation of narcotics into the United States.

However, in 2021, APD was instructed to be more aggressive in their pursuits of drug related crimes, but the presence of meth is still prevalent throughout the Key City.

Jamey Wawerna, Executive Director of the Regional Victim’s Crisis Center, said a majority of their cases are directly tied to drug use.

“Some sort of illegal substance is involved in about 75% of our victim cases every year,” Wawerna said.

Wawerna said that’s roughly 1,500 cases a year, whether it’s drug-related violence or abuse, that are directly tied to a local, state and nationwide drug problem.

She said that Abilene is following a national and statewide trend, with users ages 26 to 44 being the primary age range for meth use.

In Texas, about 130,000 people identify as meth users, and about 67% of those are between the ages of 26 and 44 years old, according to Wawerna.

Wawerna said that of that 67%, about 10% of those users will die at the hands of methamphetamine. She also said the other 33% can range from 12 to 70 years old.

With the presence of meth so prevalent in Abilene, George Crane has been trying to take the necessary steps to recovery.

While he was sober in the early 2000s, Crane graduated with not one, but two degrees, including his masters in psychology.

Crane said he remembers those long college semesters, and during holidays, having to call his mother because she still wouldn’t let him back home.

He said the loneliness and guilt was eating him alive, to the point he believed suicide was the only way out.

However, he stuck it out, graduated and got sober as he finished his college career.

“And that’s the first time I saw my mom in five or six years,” Crane said.

His mother got to see him sober one last time before she passed away two years ago.

“I almost lost the one thing I love more than anything in the world,” Crane said. “Her love and respect.”

But the battle to stay clean is ongoing, Crane said, and he’s working day in and day out to fight not one, but two battles.

The 65-year-old Crane is also battling stage-4 thyroid cancer.

After 18 months sober, Crane is winning one battle, and an old, out-of-tune piano helps him get through the longest, most tiring days.

Just like that out of tune piano, he sometimes hits the wrong key or struggles to find the right note.

But, he is finding his rhythm in life after a continuous 40-year battle with meth.