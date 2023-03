ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be working on the underpass at South 7th Street and Winters Freeway.

According to an announcement on March 22, TxDOT will work on this underpass over the next two weeks. Travelers can expect lane and intersection closures between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.