ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Roadwork is officially coming to Sayles Boulevard.

Stretching all the way from Buffalo Gap Road down to Danville Drive, the road will be thoroughly redesigned and rebuilt to allow for better drainage, and a better drive.

One of the main things being emphasized is a crown on the roads, to keep water draining from the middle of the road to the shoulder, helping extend its life.

Construction will take place over the summer.