Robbery suspect dies after jumping out of, getting run over by U-Haul during chase

HOUSTON (CNN Newsource) — A Texas robbery suspect is dead after jumping out of a U-Haul truck during a chase and getting run over by it.
Three suspects led officers on a chase in Houston that lasted about half an hour.
A woman driving the truck intentionally hit a Houston police vehicle, which was totaled.
She and another suspect were taken into custody.
A police supervisor had a medical emergency during the case.
He was taken to the hospital but was reported to be conscious and stable.
