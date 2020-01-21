Live Now
Robbery suspect dies after jumping out of, getting run over by U-Haul during chase

HOUSTON (CNN Newsource) — A Texas robbery suspect is dead after jumping out of a U-Haul truck during a chase and getting run over by it.

Three suspects led officers on a chase in Houston that lasted about half an hour.

A woman driving the truck intentionally hit a Houston police vehicle, which was totaled.

She and another suspect were taken into custody.

A police supervisor had a medical emergency during the case.

He was taken to the hospital but was reported to be conscious and stable.

