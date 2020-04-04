Robertson Unit employee tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An employee at the French Robertson prison just northeast of Abilene in Jones County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a social media post by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Friday, a 51-year-old maintenance supervisor at the maximum security prison tested positive.

The employee was tested on March 31, but was last at work at the Robertson Unit on March 30.

TDCJ says the infected employee is now recovering in self quarantine at home.

It is currently unknown if this particular case has already been included in the latest numbers released by the City of Abilene.

No further information regarding the positive test has been released at this time.

