Robertson Unit on precautionary lockdown with more than 1k active COVID-19 cases

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Robertson Unit is one of 13 prisons in the State of Texas on precautionary lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website, the Robertson Unit has more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases combined among inmates and employees.

There are currently 894 offenders and 110 employees with active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 895 people are in medical isolation at the unit with another 1,345 in “medical restriction,” according to the website.

The Middleton Unit in Abilene is also on precautionary lockdown with 55 offenders and 11 employees with active cases. There are 55 people in medical isolation and 525 in “medical restriction.”

Jones County health official Dr. Chad White wrote in a social media post Wednesday that there are approximately 20 active cases in the county’s general public, noting that any large discrepancy seen in numbers reported by other sources is a result of the inclusion of current active cases in the prisons.