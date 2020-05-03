Robertson Unit reports COVID-19 related death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports the death of an inmate in the Robertson Unit in Abilene. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicate COVID-19 as a preliminary cause of death.

Ralph Neely, 70, died April 29, 2020. He had served 26 years of a life sentence out of Jefferson County.

According to the TDCJ, Neely was taken to a local hospital from the Robertson Unit in Abilene on April 17th, suffering from shortness of breath and COVID-19 possible symptoms. He later tested positive for the virus.

“There are an additional 9 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results,” said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.