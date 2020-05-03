Robertson Unit reports COVID-19 related death

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports the death of an inmate in the Robertson Unit in Abilene. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicate COVID-19 as a preliminary cause of death.

Ralph Neely, 70, died April 29, 2020. He had served 26 years of a life sentence out of Jefferson County.

According to the TDCJ, Neely was taken to a local hospital from the Robertson Unit in Abilene on April 17th, suffering from shortness of breath and COVID-19 possible symptoms. He later tested positive for the virus.

“There are an additional 9 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results,” said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News