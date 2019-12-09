Robots take over Abilene during the weekend in tournament

ABILENE, Texas, (KTAB/KRBC) – The robots aren’t taking our job positions just yet, but they are taking over Abilene.



Over 20 high school across texas met up in the key city for a robotics tournament, and our ATEMS High School students have been ready.



“I’ve been looking forward to this for a couple of months. So, this is all I want to be doing,” said Nolan Henderson, Senior Robotics Builder.



ATEMS High School robotics coach Larry Haney said the robots have some work to do. “Now they have a rather large cube that they have to pick up, they have to stack, they have to put in towers and then based on the configurations of the cubes when they get don’t at the end of the match they make points and of course high score wins,” said Larry Haney, ATEMS High School Robotics Coach.



Students get to take what they’ve learned from the classroom out into the field “which is very different from something like football or baseball or another sport of that nature. So, it’s a lot of fun to be able to come and see things work and also see things not work,” said Nolan.



And saying they’ve been hard would be an understatement.



“Monday through Friday, every single day. And we just try to get as much done on the robot as we can.”



Because even with all that training sometimes the robot may have a mind of their own.



“Sometimes you don’t always understand why, but it’s the part of actually learning about it and being able to recreate that, that’s a lot of fun for me.”

But most of the time they got it.



“and they figure it out, these kids get it,” said Coach Haney.