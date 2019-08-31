Live Now
18 wheeler rollover accident at FM. 3034

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the scanner, there was a rollover incident at FM 3034 (Beltway N) off of W. Lake road on Saturday afternoon around 4:10 p.m.

“An 18 wheeler was traveling northbound on US 83 at an unsafe speed on the wet roadway which caused the rollover,” authorities said. “A 53-year-old male driver was taken to the hospital.”

The driver was conscious and talking to first responders.

This is a developing situation, KTAB/KRBC crews are on the way to the scene.

We will update you as soon as more information is available.

