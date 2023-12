CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two juveniles were ejected in a crash in Callahan County Saturday night.

At 7:52 p.m., crews responded to County Road 248 for a single-vehicle crash. A Nissan Murano carrying three juveniles left the roadway and rolled through a fence, ejecting two of the juveniles.

Both of those ejected were transported to Hendrick Hospital to treat non-incapacitating injuries. The other juvenile was released to a parent uninjured.