Rollover crash has Sweetwater police warning drivers to stay safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A rollover accident has Sweetwater police warning motorists to drive safely as they travel for the holiday.

According to a social media post by the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD), a pickup left the road sideways and rolled over in front of Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

There were no injuries, and police say bystanders extinguished a fire before officers arrived.

The wrecks are already starting with the heavier traffic. Please slow down and be safe as you travel this holiday…

Posted by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News