Rollover crash has Sweetwater police warning drivers to stay safe

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A rollover accident has Sweetwater police warning motorists to drive safely as they travel for the holiday.
According to a social media post by the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD), a pickup left the road sideways and rolled over in front of Walmart Wednesday afternoon.
There were no injuries, and police say bystanders extinguished a fire before officers arrived.
