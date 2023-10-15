ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South 1st Street and Sayles Boulevard Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene of the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests that a westbound vehicle was hit broadside by another vehicle.

The vehicle spun and rolled, then landed on its side. The driver was partially ejecting, and his leg was pinned. The Abilene Fire Department was able to free his leg and according to an officer on the scene, he appears to be in good condition. He was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

This incident remains under investigation, and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.